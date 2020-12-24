Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold for Knockdown Price

Newsmax Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Ron Burkle Buys Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch For $22 Million

Ron Burkle Buys Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch For $22 Million 00:22

 Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Here's what happened to Neverland Ranch [Video]

Here's what happened to Neverland Ranch

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has a new owner. Take a look inside the 2,700-acre estate and what it used to look like.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:07Published
Archive: Michael Jackson's 'Neverland' ranch [Video]

Archive: Michael Jackson's 'Neverland' ranch

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire businessman

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:29Published
Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary [Video]

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch sold to US billionaire at discounted price of R321m

 Michael Jackson's former Neverland Ranch in California has sold to US billionaire Ron Burkle, his spokesman said Thursday, reportedly at a steeply discounted...
News24

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch finally sold for less than 1/4 of its original price after more than 5 years. Look inside the 2,700-acre property that was once asking $100 million.

 The ranch's new owner is billionaire Ron Burkle, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and owner of members-only club Soho House.
Business Insider

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sells at huge discount

 A billionaire businessman has bought Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California. The property sold for a fraction of the initial $100 million asking price.
Deutsche Welle