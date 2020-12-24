Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold for Knockdown Price

Michael Jackson's former Neverland Ranch in California has sold to US billionaire Ron Burkle, his spokesman said Thursday, reportedly at a steeply discounted...

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch finally sold for less than 1/4 of its original price after more than 5 years. Look inside the 2,700-acre property that was once asking $100 million. The ranch's new owner is billionaire Ron Burkle, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and owner of members-only club Soho House.

Business Insider 12 hours ago



