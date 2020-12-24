Global  
 

Though Trump Asked for Bill With More COVID Money, One With Less Is Heading to His Desk: Fox

Thursday, 24 December 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday tweeted out that a bipartisan coronavirus relief and omnibus bill has been enrolled and is on its way to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature. This, though the wrangling continues after Trump criticized the bill and demanded...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump Throws Congress-Approved COVID Relief Bill Into Doubt

Trump Throws Congress-Approved COVID Relief Bill Into Doubt 03:17

 In a surprise move, President Trump has demanded Congress revise the $900 billion COVID relief legislation it has just passed. Bofta Yimam reports.

