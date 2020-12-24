Global  
 

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold for Knockdown Price

Newsmax Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of...
