Andrew Yang files paperwork to run for New York City mayor

Thursday, 24 December 2020
A source close to the former presidential candidate told CBS News that he is "seriously considering" a run for mayor.
Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York.
