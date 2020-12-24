Andrew Yang files paperwork to run for New York City mayor
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A source close to the former presidential candidate told CBS News that he is "seriously considering" a run for mayor.
Andrew Yang American politician
Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York CityPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York. NBC 4 New York..
The Verge
New York City Most populous city in the United States
