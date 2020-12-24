Neighbors Team Up To Stop Porch Pirates This Christmas
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Analysts believe Americans bought a record number of holiday gifts online this year because of the coronavirus crisis. That's given criminals more opportunities to play the Grinch and steal those deliveries. Now neighbors are teaming together to stop them.
Analysts believe Americans bought a record number of holiday gifts online this year because of the coronavirus crisis. That's given criminals more opportunities to play the Grinch and steal those deliveries. Now neighbors are teaming together to stop them.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources