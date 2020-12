You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years



Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running. Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago Santa spreads Christmas cheer from a safe distance within giant snow globe at Danish zoo



In a world upended by a pandemic and the need for social distancing, there was a lot of worries that the age-old tradition of children meeting Santa was likely to be abandoned. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago Pediatrician offers recommendations for safe visits with Santa in COVID-19 pandemic



Visiting Santa for family photos is a treasured tradition for many, but obviously a concerning activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. So how can you safely keep the Christmas magic alive for your.. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago