Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Alicia Johnson and her family in Illinois got creative to keep her tradition alive once the pandemic canceled her annual in-studio Santa photo sessions. Adriana Diaz shares their story.
shares
 
News video: COVID Christmas: Bay Area Families Safely Visit Santa Amid Pandemic

COVID Christmas: Bay Area Families Safely Visit Santa Amid Pandemic 03:01

 While visiting Santa had a new twist this holiday season due to the pandemic, the tradition endured for many Bay Area families. Sharon Chin reports. (12/23/20)

