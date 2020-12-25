Students in shelters lack reliable Wi-Fi needed for remote learning
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
It's estimated there are more than 16,000 children living in New York City family shelters, and many of them still have weak or no Wi-Fi service necessary for virtual education. Meg Oliver reports.
