Students in shelters lack reliable Wi-Fi needed for remote learning

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
It's estimated there are more than 16,000 children living in New York City family shelters, and many of them still have weak or no Wi-Fi service necessary for virtual education. Meg Oliver reports.
Students in some NYC shelters lack reliable Wi-Fi for remote learning

 Many students living in the city's family shelters still have weak or no Wi-Fi, putting virtual education out of reach.
