Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some California churches set to hold indoor services

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles released guidelines noting that choirs aren't allowed and congregations are "strongly discouraged from singing."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Churches Across LA County Set To Hold Indoor Christmas Services

Churches Across LA County Set To Hold Indoor Christmas Services 02:06

 The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. held two masses Thursday afternoon with a maximum indoor capacity of 130 people each. The church will hold another two on Christmas morning.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State of the United States of America

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to California billionaire

 Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, an associate of the late pop star, bought the property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara.
CBS News

California becomes first state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases

 California is the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge this Christmas Eve. The Golden State has now recorded nearly as many cases as all of Great Britain. Lilia..
CBS News

California wildfire forces evacuations at Camp Pendleton

 Evacuations were ordered as Santa Ana winds brought dangerously gusty and dry conditions to Southern California.
CBS News

Nurses fear what's to come in California's COVID crisis

 "Every day, I look into the eyes of someone who is struggling to breathe," said nurse Jenny Carrillo, her voice breaking.
CBS News

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California church with history of COVID outbreaks holds indoor Christmas service [Video]

California church with history of COVID outbreaks holds indoor Christmas service

Two days after a San Diego federal judge denied churches the ability to worship indoors, a local church held multiple Christmas events inside.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:07Published
Justices Order Review Of Colorado Virus Rules For Churches [Video]

Justices Order Review Of Colorado Virus Rules For Churches

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a lower federal court to reexamine Colorado restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices' recent ruling in favor of..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published
Pastors Say Church Is Vital Amid COVID Restrictions [Video]

Pastors Say Church Is Vital Amid COVID Restrictions

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb and regional stay-at-home orders go into effect, places of worship have been told they can no longer hold indoor services – but two Sacramento pastors said this is..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Grubhub gig workers react angrily to change in tipping policy

 Food delivery app reduces default gratuity amount following introduction of new employment rules in California
FT.com

Wildfire breaks out at Southern California's Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base

 Evacuations orders have since been lifted after Santa Ana winds brought dangerous gusty and dry conditions to the region.
Upworthy Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewJust JaredWorldNews

California Voters Defeated Affirmative Action And The Left Was Very Surprised – OpEd

California Voters Defeated Affirmative Action And The Left Was Very Surprised – OpEd By José Niño* While everyone was transfixed by the 2020 presidential election, one of the biggest victories against woke activism took place in California...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SeattlePI.comWorldNews