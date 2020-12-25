Global  
 

Trump Hits McConnell, Election, Twitter Itself in Christmas Eve Tweetstorm

Newsmax Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's Christmas Eve message to some fellow Republicans was not as congenial as his holiday communication to the nation. The president, on his realDonaldTrump Twitter account Thursday, called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for not...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Police respond to shooting at North Carolina mall on Christmas Eve

Police respond to shooting at North Carolina mall on Christmas Eve 00:32

 According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting incident at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville on Christmas Eve, December 24 evening.

