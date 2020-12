You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYPD Officer Due In Court On Spying Charges



An NYPD officer is due in Brooklyn court to appeal a decision that's keeping him behind bars pending his trial on spying charges. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published on November 17, 2020 Caught On Video: Shootout Between Off-Duty NYPD Officer, Carjacking Suspect



An off-duty NYPD officer was confronted by a suspected gunman, leading to a shootout in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning. CBS2's John Dias reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:35 Published on November 11, 2020 Off-Duty Officer Shoots Carjacking Suspect



Police say an off-duty NYPD officer shot a carjacking suspect early Wednesday morning in Canarsie, Brooklyn. CBS2's John Dias reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:45 Published on November 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources NYPD Officer Shot in Brooklyn, but Vest Stops the Bullet The 27-year-old officer, who had responded to a call about domestic violence, was “in a little pain” but “extremely good spirits” at a Brooklyn hospital,...

NYTimes.com 12 hours ago