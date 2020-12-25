In Christmas Message Curbed by Covid, Pope Calls on Nations to Share Vaccines Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pope Francis called in his Christmas message on Friday for nations to share Covid-19 vaccines, saying walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a pandemic that knows no borders. In a sign of the times, Francis delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and... 👓 View full article

