In Christmas Message Curbed by Covid, Pope Calls on Nations to Share Vaccines

Newsmax Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Pope Francis called in his Christmas message on Friday for nations to share Covid-19 vaccines, saying walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a pandemic that knows no borders. In a sign of the times, Francis delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Vatican Weighs In On Covid-19 Vaccines

Vatican Weighs In On Covid-19 Vaccines 00:32

 Pope Francis said on Monday that being vaccinated against Covid-19 is morally acceptable. The Vatican weighed in on the issue after anti-abortion groups raised concerns about how the vaccines were made. Several groups had suggested the coronavirus vaccines were made using cells from aborted fetuses....

