Pope shares Christmas message for this year of pandemic

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
This year his remarks were delivered via livestream from inside the Vatican instead of at the balcony to a crowd of thousands of followers.
Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Millions travel for Christmas despite warnings

 Millions of Americans are traveling on Christmas Day despite pleas from health officials. Also, concern is growing about a surge of coronavirus cases expected..
CBS News

Pope urges coronavirus vaccine access for all

 "We cannot erect walls" to its availability, he says, in his first online Christmas Day message.
BBC News

Kent lorry chaos: Thousands of lorry drivers spend Christmas in cabs

 Hundreds of military personnel have been deployed to help clear the backlog of about 5,000 lorries.
BBC News

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican [Video]

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.

AP Top Stories December 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, December 24th: UK announces trade deal with EU; Fire at Marine Corps base forces evacuations; Mexico begins vaccination..
USATODAY.com

Pope Francis offers blessing at Christmas Eve Mass

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to comply with a curfew. Pope Francis offered a blessing to the..
CBS News

Covid: Vatican says coronavirus vaccines 'morally acceptable'

 The Catholic Church says vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses can be used.
BBC News

Churches Make Changes For Christmas Mass To Allow As Many To Worship As Possible Despite Pandemic [Video]

Churches Make Changes For Christmas Mass To Allow As Many To Worship As Possible Despite Pandemic

Christmas is typically one of the busiest times of the year for churches, but this holiday season looks quite a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch [Video]

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch

Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating..

Tempe home displays white flags for those lost to COVID-19 [Video]

Tempe home displays white flags for those lost to COVID-19

As holiday decorations light up neighborhoods, the display outside a Tempe home this year, offering a much more somber message.

Pope Francis calls for ‘vaccines for all’ as he gives Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing

 Vatican City, Dec 25, 2020 / 05:30 am (CNA).- Giving his traditional Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” blessing Friday, Pope Francis called for coronavirus vaccines...
CNA

Council for the Economy discusses Vatican pension fund

 Vatican City, Dec 17, 2020 / 12:00 pm (CNA).- The Council for the Economy held an online meeting this week to discuss several challenges to Vatican finances,...
CNA