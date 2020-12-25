Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill
Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the measure was opposed by President Trump. Paula Reid reports from near Mar-a-Lago, where the president is spending Christmas.
