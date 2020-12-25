Global  
 

Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020
Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the measure was opposed by President Trump. Paula Reid reports from near Mar-a-Lago, where the president is spending Christmas.
News video: Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens

Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens 02:07

 As the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the US, President Donald Trump cast doubt on approving the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. CNN’s Alexandra Field reports.

