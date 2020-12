You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Explosion At BGE Building In Downtown Baltimore Injures 21



At least 21 people were taken to area hospitals after an explosion at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago Explosion Rocks Downtown Baltimore; 21 Hurt, 9 Critically



At least 21 people were taken to area hospitals after an explosion at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 04:09 Published 2 days ago Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020



Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020 Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 04:18 Published 2 days ago