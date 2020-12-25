Global  
 

Judge Delays Execution of Only Woman on US Death Row

Newsmax Friday, 25 December 2020
A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office.U.S. District Court Judge Randolph...
