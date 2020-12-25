Judge Delays Execution of Only Woman on US Death Row

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Carries Out Execution Of Texas Gang Member Brandon Bernard



The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Judge finds nursing home negligent and responsible for elderly woman's death



An arbitrator has found the Hickory Hills nursing home in Hendersonville responsible for an elderly woman's death after a series of serious mistakes caused the woman to fall. That judge also called out.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:25 Published 3 weeks ago Kim Kardashian meets death row inmate battling to avoid execution



Kim Kardashian has met a death row inmate with a view to helping him escape execution. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on November 25, 2020