Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Ally of Kremlin Critic Navalny
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Russian law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and took her in for questioning early on Friday after raiding her home, Navalny and his supporters said. There was no immediate comment from the...
