Queen Elizabeth delivers reassuring Christmas message

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
"Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer," the queen said.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message

Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message 00:55

 A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Queen Elizabeth II delivers hopeful Christmas message about pandemic: 'You are not alone'

 Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas speech and discussed the sadness wrought by the pandemic, but offered hope to a world in need of cheer.
USATODAY.com
Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address [Video]

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 07:19Published

On This Day: 25 December 1952

 In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II gave her debut Christmas day speech to her subjects around the world. (Dec. 25)
 
USATODAY.com
Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020 [Video]

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 07:19Published
Watch the Queen's Christmas broadcast [Video]

Watch the Queen's Christmas broadcast

The Queen has delivered her 2020 Christmas message in a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:20Published
Fashion Historian Fact Checks The Crown's Wardrobes [Video]

Fashion Historian Fact Checks The Crown's Wardrobes

Fashion historian Raissa Bretaña fact checks the historical accuracy of the costumes of the royal family in Netflix's The Crown. She analyzes every aspect of the wardrobes of three royals; Queen..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 21:55Published

Messing up the Christmas message – and why it matters in the time of covid

 Normally when government passes a law the message is, “obey it.” But not for this government. They’ve gone to the trouble to create detailed laws about how...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •Catholic CultureCBC.caNottinghamshire PoliceCBS NewsNewsmaxBristol Post

Pope Francis urges nations to share COVID vaccine in Christmas message

Pope Francis urges nations to share COVID vaccine in Christmas message The Pope has used his Christmas message to urge countries to share COVID-19 vaccines, saying nationalism should not be a factor in granting access to the new...
Sky News Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmax

In Christmas Message Curbed by Covid, Pope Calls on Nations to Share Vaccines

 Pope Francis called in his Christmas message on Friday for nations to share Covid-19 vaccines, saying walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a pandemic...
Newsmax Also reported by •Nottinghamshire PoliceCBS NewsBristol Post