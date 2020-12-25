Queen Elizabeth delivers reassuring Christmas message
"Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer," the queen said.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952
Queen Elizabeth II delivers hopeful Christmas message about pandemic: 'You are not alone'Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas speech and discussed the sadness wrought by the pandemic, but offered hope to a world in need of cheer.
USATODAY.com
Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 07:19Published
On This Day: 25 December 1952In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II gave her debut Christmas day speech to her subjects around the world. (Dec. 25)
USATODAY.com
Egyptian artist creates sculptures of celebrities
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Extra 800 troops sent to help clear Kent lorry backlog
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Lorry drivers spend Christmas stuck on motorway
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published
Iggy Azalea Calls Out Playboi Carti For Not Spending Christmas With His SonIggy Azalea isn't in the Xmas spirit, mainly because the father of her child bailed on their Christmas plans ... and he spent it with his alleged mistress..
TMZ.com
Joe and Jill Biden's Christmas Message, 'Brighter Days are Coming Soon'Joe and Jill Biden are all about family, but they wanted to make it clear this year that the way to show real love for your family is to stay away from them this..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources