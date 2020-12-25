See Charles Dickens's Prompt Copy Of A Christmas Carol
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
This is Charles Dickens's own copy of "A Christmas Carol" that he used for public readings. His edits, voice instruction, and notes on audience reaction are in the margins.
Each page is scanned, so you can view the notes in the margins that he used for readings. [ more › ]
