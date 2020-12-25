Incarcerated New Yorkers Ask Governor Cuomo For Clemency
In prison, Yohannes Johnson, 64, is known as “Knowledge.” Johnson is one of thousands of people who have applied for clemency to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The men, whose applications have been assisted by students in a legal clinic at the CUNY School of Law, range in age from 28 to 64. Each is serving a lengthy sentence that will keep most of them in prison well into old age, should they survive that long. [ more › ]
