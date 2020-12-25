Global  
 

Fate of COVID stimulus bill in question as millions of Americans wait for help

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President Trump has the COVID-19 relief bill in Florida but it is not clear if he will sign it or veto it. Unemployment benefits will run out for millions of Americans on Saturday as pandemic-related programs are also set to expire. CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller joins CBSN with the latest.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Another Setback For COVID Relief Bill, President Trump's Pardons Scrutinized

Another Setback For COVID Relief Bill, President Trump's Pardons Scrutinized 01:43

 The House failed to advance a measure to increase direct payments in the COVID stimulus bill. This as the president draws new criticism for his latest wave of pardons. Skyler Henry reports.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

COVID relief bill flown to Florida, where Trump went golfing

 President's insistence on $2,000 checks to most Americans rather than $600 Congress agreed to has the entire measure up in the air.
CBS News

Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the..
CBS News

What watchdogs? Trump leaves office with key IG jobs vacant across govt

 At least a dozen of the 38 presidentially appointed inspectors general will not be in place at the end of the Trump administration.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories December 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City confirm that players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published
Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues [Video]

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues

Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19. Mia Womersley reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Zeke Miller American journalist


Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named Heisman finalists

 Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Florida's Kyle Trask and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are the four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
USATODAY.com
Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine [Video]

Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota respiratory therapists and nursing staff who cared for the first COVID-19 patient in the state got the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:42Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

How real is the threat of prosecution for Donald Trump post-presidency?

 At noon on 20 January, presuming he doesn’t have to be dragged out of the White House as a trespasser, Donald Trump will make one last walk across the South..
WorldNews

Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checks

 Several aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest COVID relief bill into law. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aid

 President Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News

Trump issues pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father

 The White House on Wednesday announced full pardons for another slate of Trump allies and friends, including former campaign advisers Roger Stone and Paul..
WorldNews

