Fate of COVID stimulus bill in question as millions of Americans wait for help
President Trump has the COVID-19 relief bill in Florida but it is not clear if he will sign it or veto it. Unemployment benefits will run out for millions of Americans on Saturday as pandemic-related programs are also set to expire. CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller joins CBSN with the latest.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Zeke Miller American journalist
Florida State of the United States of America
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
