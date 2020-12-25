Global  
 

Japan Official, Calling Taiwan Safety a 'Red Line,' Urges Biden to 'Be Strong'

A top Japanese defense official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." "We are concerned China will expand its aggressive stance into areas other than...
