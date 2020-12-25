Nashville police share photo of RV linked to explosion
Nashville police and the FBI are asking anyone with information about the RV to contact them with tips.
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Police: Suspicious blast wounds three in Nashville on ChristmasAn explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...
New Zealand Herald
Nashville blast blows out windows, wrecks apartmentAn explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people...
USATODAY.com
FBI takes lead on investigating Nashville explosionThe FBI is taking the lead on investigating the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBSN's Tom Hanson spoke with CBS News senior investigative..
CBS News
Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Nashville police and FBI hold briefing on downtown explosionNashville Police Chief John Drake and officials from the FBI and ATF held a briefing Friday on the explosion that tore through downtown Nashville early Christmas..
CBS News
Police: Explosion in Nashville, Tennessee believed to be 'intentional'An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...
New Zealand Herald
