Nashville police share photo of RV linked to explosion

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Nashville police and the FBI are asking anyone with information about the RV to contact them with tips.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Authorities give update on Nashville explosion

Authorities give update on Nashville explosion 10:43

 Metro police and federal authorities provide an update on Friday morning's explosion in downtown Nashville.

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Police: Suspicious blast wounds three in Nashville on Christmas

 An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...
New Zealand Herald

Nashville blast blows out windows, wrecks apartment

 An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people...
USATODAY.com

FBI takes lead on investigating Nashville explosion

 The FBI is taking the lead on investigating the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBSN's Tom Hanson spoke with CBS News senior investigative..
CBS News
Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas [Video]

Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas

[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured. This report produced by Gavino Garay.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Nashville police and FBI hold briefing on downtown explosion

 Nashville Police Chief John Drake and officials from the FBI and ATF held a briefing Friday on the explosion that tore through downtown Nashville early Christmas..
CBS News

Police: Explosion in Nashville, Tennessee believed to be 'intentional'

 An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...
New Zealand Herald

US election 2020: FBI links Iran to websites targeting poll officials

 The websites contained death threats, contact details and home addresses of 38 US officials and election workers.
BBC News

