Explosion Rocks Downtown Nashville

NPR Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
An explosion rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas Day, leaving a scene of destruction with damaged buildings and burned out cars. Damon Mitchell with member station WPLN describes the latest.
 A massive explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Here’s what we know.

Buck McCoy, who lives in the area of downtown Nashville near the Christmas morning explosions, explains what he heard leading up to the blast

[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were..

Metro police and federal authorities provide an update on Friday morning's explosion in downtown Nashville.

 An explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning damaged buildings in the area of Second and Commerce and was felt miles away.  
 Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act
 The FBI is taking the lead on investigating the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBSN's Tom Hanson spoke with CBS News senior investigative...
