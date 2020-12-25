Explosion Rocks Downtown Nashville

Man living near explosion describes what happened before the blast



Buck McCoy, who lives in the area of downtown Nashville near the Christmas morning explosions, explains what he heard leading up to the blast Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:58 Published 2 hours ago

Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas



[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 3 hours ago