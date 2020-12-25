Global  
 

Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balance

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Congress' bipartisan coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to insist he wants direct stimulus payments increased to $2,000 per person instead of $600l. Democrats support that, but Republicans have shot it down. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Stephen Gandel joins CBSN's Tom Hanson to talk about the potential consequences for people and business across America.
News video: President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill 01:01

 US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed byCongress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans. Mr Trumpcomplained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money toforeign...

Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into law

 The US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief package

 The president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
US President Donald Trump has made lasting impact on federal courts

 On this, even US President Donald Trump's most fevered critics agree: He has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office..
Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives On

 For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
Trump refuses to sign Covid-19 relief bill [Video]

Trump refuses to sign Covid-19 relief bill

Unemployment Aid Set to Lapse Saturday as Trump’s Plans for Relief Bill Remain Unclear

 At least a temporary lapse in expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans is now inevitable because of President Trump’s delay in signing a $900..
Covid: Millions of Americans face unemployment benefits lapse

 Critical payments to 14 million people could stop from Saturday in a standoff over a stimulus bill.
Bishop T.D. Jakes' Christmas message of hope and being intentional this holiday

 Christmas cheer amid the pandemic: Bishop T.D. Jakes joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about how Americans are adjusting their Christmas celebrations and why..
Eye Opener: Millions travel for Christmas despite warnings

 Millions of Americans are traveling on Christmas Day despite pleas from health officials. Also, concern is growing about a surge of coronavirus cases expected..
Trump shuns stimulus bill as pandemic relief expires for millions of Americans

 President Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction..
How far can $600 stimulus checks actually go?

 "Americans are waiting for final approval of the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal, which includes $600 individual stimulus checks. But the bill..
From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand [Video]

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier..

Unemployed Floridians hoping help comes sooner than later with PUA program ending Saturday [Video]

Unemployed Floridians hoping help comes sooner than later with PUA program ending Saturday

House Republicans blocked the bill Democrats filed this morning even after the President threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief package if the dollar amount wasn’t raised.

Millions Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits As Stimulus Deal Hangs In Balance [Video]

Millions Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits As Stimulus Deal Hangs In Balance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will reconvene Monday to vote on a standalone bill to increase direct payments to Americans.

Trump shuns stimulus bill as pandemic relief expires for millions of Americans

 President Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction...
Lindsey Graham says Trump wants to increase COVID-19 stimulus package - Business Insider

 On Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that President Donald "more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person."
Jobless benefits for about 14 million Americans expire, as Trump still refuses to sign the pandemic aid package containing $600 stimulus checks

 President Donald Trump has refused to sign a $2.3 trillion stimulus package, in part because he says $600 checks for Americans aren't large enough.
