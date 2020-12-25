Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balance

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25



India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The government said the development was a morale booster for frontline workers deployed at the slum. The administration credited its community-based model, which had also been hailed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Watch the full video for more.

