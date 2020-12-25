Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balance
Congress' bipartisan coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to insist he wants direct stimulus payments increased to $2,000 per person instead of $600l. Democrats support that, but Republicans have shot it down. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Stephen Gandel joins CBSN's Tom Hanson to talk about the potential consequences for people and business across America.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into lawThe US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
BBC News
Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief packageThe president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
CBS News
US President Donald Trump has made lasting impact on federal courtsOn this, even US President Donald Trump's most fevered critics agree: He has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office..
New Zealand Herald
Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives OnFor years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
NYTimes.com
Trump refuses to sign Covid-19 relief bill
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:49Published
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Unemployment Aid Set to Lapse Saturday as Trump’s Plans for Relief Bill Remain UnclearAt least a temporary lapse in expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans is now inevitable because of President Trump’s delay in signing a $900..
NYTimes.com
Covid: Millions of Americans face unemployment benefits lapseCritical payments to 14 million people could stop from Saturday in a standoff over a stimulus bill.
BBC News
Bishop T.D. Jakes' Christmas message of hope and being intentional this holidayChristmas cheer amid the pandemic: Bishop T.D. Jakes joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about how Americans are adjusting their Christmas celebrations and why..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Millions travel for Christmas despite warningsMillions of Americans are traveling on Christmas Day despite pleas from health officials. Also, concern is growing about a surge of coronavirus cases expected..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Police find woman who fled hotel quarantine in PerthPolice say they have found the woman who fled a quarantine hotel in Perth without completing COVID-testing requirements.
SBS
Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Sena says need united oppn front, Pawar should lead itTerming the opposition at the Centre and Congress “weak and ineffective,” Shiv Sena on Saturday suggested that all anti-BJP parties should unite under the..
IndiaTimes
Digvijaya Singh asks Congress members to 'wake up' and join farmers' protestFarmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are protesting against farm laws because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent..
IndiaTimes
RLP quits NDA alliance in support of protesting farmers
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
A Stinging Setback in California Is a Warning for Democrats in 2022Democrats lost four swing House districts in the state, suggesting that their hold on a number of formerly Republican seats is tenuous at best.
NYTimes.com
US election: Georgia races heat up with control of the Senate in the balanceThe Democrats running for Georgia's two US Senate seats each raised more than US$100 million over two months, a massive haul that eclipsed campaign contributions..
New Zealand Herald
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump shuns stimulus bill as pandemic relief expires for millions of AmericansPresident Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction..
CBS News
CBS MoneyWatch
How far can $600 stimulus checks actually go?"Americans are waiting for final approval of the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal, which includes $600 individual stimulus checks. But the bill..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources