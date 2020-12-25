Nashville explosion witness: Apartment 'completely demolished', windows 'blown' to the back
Friday, 25 December 2020 () A witness and victim of the mysterious bombing in Nashville, Tenn., early Friday told Fox News that most of his possessions including his apartment are a total loss, and that he is thankful he was not in the front room of his totaled abode when the blast went off.
Across the country, a new report shows more young adults are heading to the suburbs to rent apartments, and even moving back in with their parents in the age of COVID-19. But apartment rental experts..