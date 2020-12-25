Downtown Nashville Explosion Knocks Communications Offline
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city's airport. Authorities said they believe...
A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city's airport. Authorities said they believe...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources