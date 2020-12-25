Global  
 

Downtown Nashville Explosion Knocks Communications Offline

Newsmax Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city's airport. Authorities said they believe...
News video: What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion

What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion 01:19

 A massive explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Here’s what we know.

