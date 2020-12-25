Global  
 

"Don't lose hope. Just fight": Christmas goes on amid pandemic

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Only a handful of parishioners were allowed inside Christmas mass in Los Angeles, where every 10 minutes, someone dies from COVID.
News video: Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address 07:19

 The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers”...

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers [Video]

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers

To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday. "Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us. When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers. Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI. The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution. We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer. The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published

AP Top Stories December 25 P

 Here's the latest for Friday, December 25th: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville; 4 pregnant women among 20 migrants dead in Tunisia sinking; Pope Francis makes..
USATODAY.com

Spoilers! Why 'Wonder Woman 1984' is now and forever officially a Christmas movie

 'Wonder Woman 1984' not only helps Gal Gadot's heroine grow personally but also makes its case as a Christmas movie with a holiday coda. (Spoilers!)
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Mom with COVID-19 delivers baby she would never be able to hold: 'Mom was about to go to heaven'

 Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez died Dec. 14 in Los Angeles after battling COVID-19 complications. She had been isolated from her baby since its birth.
USATODAY.com

US parents in bizarre 'balloon boy' hoax granted pardon

 LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Two Colorado parents jailed for falsely claiming their six-year-old son Falcon had floated away in a home-made balloon shaped like a flying..
WorldNews

Ariana Grande Plays Santa for Kids at Children's Hospitals

 Ariana Grande's spreading the Xmas joy at home and abroad ... by surprising kids who are spending the holiday at children's hospitals in L.A. and the UK. The..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Daily Covid toll falls below 300, a first since June

 India’s daily death toll from Covid-19 fell below 300 for the first time since June 9, as 253 fatalities were recorded in the country on Christmas day, the..
IndiaTimes

Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balance

 Congress' bipartisan coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to insist he wants direct stimulus payments increased to $2,000..
CBS News

How Australia's prison chaplains have helped inmates cope with the isolation of COVID-19

 Prison chaplaincy has long been an avenue of support within Australia’s correctional system, often helping rehabilitation. And chaplains say it's never been as..
SBS
Dressed as Santa, Mumbai traffic cop spread road safety, COVID-19 awareness [Video]

Dressed as Santa, Mumbai traffic cop spread road safety, COVID-19 awareness

Traffic Police in Mumbai took an innovative step to spread road safety and COVID-19 awareness among people. A cop dressed up as Santa Claus, spread awareness among people. The cops also distributed face masks to people.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Christmas Celebrations Bring Hope For Brighter Days Ahead [Video]

Christmas Celebrations Bring Hope For Brighter Days Ahead

Every year, the hymns and readings at Christmas mass remind worshippers that better days are coming. There's perhaps no better year to remember that than 2020. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Ice Rink Open On Christmas Day [Video]

Ice Rink Open On Christmas Day

Tis year families are getting creative with how to spend Christmas during a pandemic.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Families Continue Christmas Tradition At Movie Theaters Despite COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Families Continue Christmas Tradition At Movie Theaters Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

For some families, going to the movies is a Christmas tradition. While the COVID-19 pandemic has led some movie studios to put new releases in theaters and online, some movie fans feel it's important..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:48Published

Chinese Sinovac covid vaccine more than 50% effective, but data withheld

Chinese Sinovac covid vaccine more than 50% effective, but data withheld A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was found to be more than 50% effective in a Brazilian clinical trial, though...
WorldNews

Year-ender 2020: Biggest headlines from Mumbai

 The COVID-19 induced lockdown kept Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, behind closed doors, but some major happenings made headlines this year. As we wrap up the...
Mid-Day

COVID: "We did not realise we were positive"

 Amrita Saikia was planning her baby's first Diwali, when a random test at her husband's office showed a positive test. Soon she tested positive too and had to...
IndiaTimes