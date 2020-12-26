Global  
 

Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious covid variant now spreading in the United Kingdom, the C.D.C. is cracking down on documentation prior to entering the U.S. Lilia Luciano reports.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch 01:48

 Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating Christmas this year amid the pandemic. Restrictions are also in place in view of the covid-19 pandemic....

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown [Video]

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown

Social distancing means muted celebrations far removed from the larger gatherings, and famous markets traditionally associated with this time of year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi [Video]

Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Illuminations and celebrations of Christmas festival brighten up Saint Mary's Church. Saint Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi is decked up with full decoration and lights. People visited the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

A very somber Christmas this year in the usually very busy Bethlehem, all blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published