Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious covid variant now spreading in the United Kingdom, the C.D.C. is cracking down on documentation prior to entering the U.S. Lilia Luciano reports.
More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious covid variant now spreading in the United Kingdom, the C.D.C. is cracking down on documentation prior to entering the U.S. Lilia Luciano reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources