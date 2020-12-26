Massive “intentional” explosion in downtown Nashville leaves 3 wounded
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A massive explosion on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, left at least three people wounded. Authorities described the explosion as "intentional. Jessi Mitchell has more.
