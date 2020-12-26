Global  
 

Massive “intentional” explosion in downtown Nashville leaves 3 wounded

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A massive explosion on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, left at least three people wounded. Authorities described the explosion as "intentional. Jessi Mitchell has more.
News video: What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion

What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion 01:19

 A massive explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Here’s what we know.

Nashville Rocked by Massive Explosion, Authorities Say Intentional Act

 Downtown Nashville was rocked by an explosion on Christmas Day, and authorities think the blast was intentional. The explosion shook the area at around 6:30 AM,...
