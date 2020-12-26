Global  
 

Massive “intentional” explosion in downtown Nashville leaves 3 wounded

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A massive explosion on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, left at least three people wounded. Authorities described the explosion as "intentional. Jessi Mitchell has more.
News video: Massive accident, fire and explosion near Rego Park, Queens

Massive accident, fire and explosion near Rego Park, Queens 00:17

 A massive accident, fire and explosion took place on LIE near Rego Park, Queens in New York City. Full credit to: @thearchofaorta on Twitter

