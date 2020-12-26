Global  
 

Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious covid variant now spreading in the United Kingdom, the C.D.C. is cracking down on documentation prior to entering the U.S. Lilia Luciano reports.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch 01:48

 Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating Christmas this year amid the pandemic. Restrictions are also in place in view of the covid-19 pandemic....

Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop [Video]

Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop

Colourful Christmas Carnival enthralled audience on its last day on December 25 in JandK's Patnitop. The event was inaugurated by CEO Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal. Various folk songs and dances were presented by the artists of JandK Arts and Cultural Academy which enthralled the tourists. After the Christmas festival, three day long winter carnival will also be organised from December 29 to December 31. Various stalls of handicrafts, handlooms and food stalls were also centre of attraction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31

Opera legend Andrea Bocelli on the healing powers of music

 For years, Andrea Bocelli has been providing hope and comfort through music, especially in a challenging year like 2020. His message for the holidays is: There..
CBS News

Choir returns to Notre Dame for first time since 2019 fire

 For the first time since the Notre Dame cathedral was damaged in fire, a Christmas choir — this time wearing hard hats — rang in the holiday. The..
CBS News

Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposed

 The CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health..
CBS News

US requires negative coronavirus test from UK travelers

 Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Anyone flying into the United States from the United Kingdom will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 72..
The Verge

US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UK

 The US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, December 24, 2020

 Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm; Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic
CBS News

California becomes first state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases

 California is the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge this Christmas Eve. The Golden State has now recorded nearly as many cases as all of Great Britain. Lilia..
CBS News

More than 19,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in one week period

 Hospitals across the nation are reaching their breaking point as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. For the first time, the U.S. has now reported more than 19,000..
CBS News

U.S. sees deadliest week of pandemic amid record hospitalizations

 For the first time since the pandemic began, the U.S. has reported more than 19,000 deaths in a single week. Lilia Luciano reports.
CBS News

Hospitals overwhelmed as pandemic surges

 The pandemic is on the rise across the U.S. as Christmas week approaches. Hospitals and ICUs are overwhelmed, and California is reporting that more people are..
CBS News

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown [Video]

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown

Social distancing means muted celebrations far removed from the larger gatherings, and famous markets traditionally associated with this time of year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50
Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi [Video]

Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Illuminations and celebrations of Christmas festival brighten up Saint Mary's Church. Saint Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi is decked up with full decoration and lights. People visited the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12
Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

A very somber Christmas this year in the usually very busy Bethlehem, all blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37

California Hospitals Face Staff Shortages As Hospitalizations Soar

 In large parts of California, hospitals are scrambling to bolster staffing as ICUs fill up and hospitals are overwhelmed. The state is requesting federal help...
NPR Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comVOA News

Sweden’s coronavirus crossroads: Get tougher than the go-easy approach?

 The daily infection rate is surging and many hospitals are now overwhelmed. The strategy hasn’t changed but the individual steps are stricter, a health...
Haaretz