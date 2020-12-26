Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19
More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious covid variant now spreading in the United Kingdom, the C.D.C. is cracking down on documentation prior to entering the U.S. Lilia Luciano reports.
Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop
Opera legend Andrea Bocelli on the healing powers of musicFor years, Andrea Bocelli has been providing hope and comfort through music, especially in a challenging year like 2020. His message for the holidays is: There..
Choir returns to Notre Dame for first time since 2019 fireFor the first time since the Notre Dame cathedral was damaged in fire, a Christmas choir — this time wearing hard hats — rang in the holiday. The..
Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposedThe CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health..
US requires negative coronavirus test from UK travelersPhoto by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images
Anyone flying into the United States from the United Kingdom will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 72..
US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UKThe US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
CBS Evening News, December 24, 2020Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm; Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic
California becomes first state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 casesCalifornia is the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge this Christmas Eve. The Golden State has now recorded nearly as many cases as all of Great Britain. Lilia..
More than 19,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in one week periodHospitals across the nation are reaching their breaking point as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. For the first time, the U.S. has now reported more than 19,000..
U.S. sees deadliest week of pandemic amid record hospitalizationsFor the first time since the pandemic began, the U.S. has reported more than 19,000 deaths in a single week. Lilia Luciano reports.
Hospitals overwhelmed as pandemic surgesThe pandemic is on the rise across the U.S. as Christmas week approaches. Hospitals and ICUs are overwhelmed, and California is reporting that more people are..
