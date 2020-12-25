Global  
 

Justin Herbert could add to rookie marks when Chargers host Broncos

Denver Post Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Justin Herbert is on the verge of one of the best statistical years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Not bad for someone who didn’t know how much he was going to play at the beginning of season.
Chargers’ Justin Herbert sets rookie touchdown passes record during game against Broncos

 Justin Herbert set the record for most TD passes thrown by a rookie quarterback to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 10-0 lead over the Denver Broncos.
