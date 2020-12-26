Alvin Kamara’s 6 TDs tie NFL record as Saints beat Vikings
Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title.
