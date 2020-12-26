Global  
 

Nashville Police Release Photo of RV Before Explosion

Newsmax Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Metro Nashville Police have released a still photo taken from a surveillance video of the recreational vehicle that exploded Christmas morning in a relatively deserted area of the downtown, asking for the public's help for any information that could further identify it or...
0
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional'

Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional' 02:16

 The explosion is under investigation by Metro police and federal authorities.

