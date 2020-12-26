Nashville Police Release Photo of RV Before Explosion

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site



A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 2 hours ago City officials give updates to the downtown bombing



City and police officials say a total of 3 people were injured and 41 businesses damaged in a downtown explosion. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 37:44 Published 2 hours ago Police release image of vehicle they say exploded in Nashville



Metro Nashville police released an image of the vehicle that they think exploded early Christmas morning as part of their effort to identify the driver of the RV. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:56 Published 4 hours ago