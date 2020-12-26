Global  
 

Ruling on Lisa Montgomery, the Only Woman on Death Row, Puts Execution in Doubt

Saturday, 26 December 2020
A new delay could push Lisa Montgomery’s execution into the administration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has said he opposes the death penalty.
Fur-st Family: The long history of US presidents and pets

 From Socks the cat to Macaroni the pony, the US presidential tradition is returning with Joe Biden.
BBC News

Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death row

 A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump..
New Zealand Herald

Italy's ambassador to the U.S. on "The Takeout" — 12/25/20

 Italy's ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio, sits down with Major Garrett to discuss his country's relationship with President Trump and the..
CBS News

Biden dogs star in charming Christmas video; Trumps recount Christmas 'miracle' in theirs

 The Biden and Trump Christmas Eve videos posted on social media couldn't be more different. One features dogs; the other features the New Testament.
USATODAY.com

