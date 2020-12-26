Ruling on Lisa Montgomery, the Only Woman on Death Row, Puts Execution in Doubt
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A new delay could push Lisa Montgomery’s execution into the administration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has said he opposes the death penalty.
A new delay could push Lisa Montgomery’s execution into the administration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has said he opposes the death penalty.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Fur-st Family: The long history of US presidents and petsFrom Socks the cat to Macaroni the pony, the US presidential tradition is returning with Joe Biden.
BBC News
Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death rowA federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump..
New Zealand Herald
Italy's ambassador to the U.S. on "The Takeout" — 12/25/20Italy's ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio, sits down with Major Garrett to discuss his country's relationship with President Trump and the..
CBS News
Biden dogs star in charming Christmas video; Trumps recount Christmas 'miracle' in theirsThe Biden and Trump Christmas Eve videos posted on social media couldn't be more different. One features dogs; the other features the New Testament.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources