Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Golf Great Greg Norman in Hospital With COVID Symptoms

Newsmax Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalized in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Greg Abbott Vaccinated For COVID-19 [Video]

Gov. Greg Abbott Vaccinated For COVID-19

Abbott said after getting the vaccine at a hospital in the state capital that federal health officials have urged governors to set an example.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:18Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published
Boris Johnson self-isolating [Video]

Boris Johnson self-isolating

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Greg Norman 'exhibiting mild symptoms' of COVID-19

 Australian golfing great Greg Norman appears to have been struck down by COVID-19 on Christmas Day, just over a week after he hosted a golf tournament in...
The Age

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about...
New Zealand Herald