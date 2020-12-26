Golf Great Greg Norman in Hospital With COVID Symptoms

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Greg Abbott Vaccinated For COVID-19



Abbott said after getting the vaccine at a hospital in the state capital that federal health officials have urged governors to set an example. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:18 Published 3 days ago Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19



Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:31 Published on November 23, 2020 Boris Johnson self-isolating



Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published on November 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Greg Norman 'exhibiting mild symptoms' of COVID-19 Australian golfing great Greg Norman appears to have been struck down by COVID-19 on Christmas Day, just over a week after he hosted a golf tournament in...

The Age 5 hours ago



Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about...

New Zealand Herald 7 hours ago



