Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to 'Kindness of Strangers'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch 'deepfake' Queen deliver alternative Christmas speech



A digitally-created fake Queen Elizabeth II danced across TV screens on Christmas as part of a British broadcaster’s warning against the proliferation of misinformation. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:01 Published 8 hours ago Fashion Historian Fact Checks The Crown's Wardrobes



Fashion historian Raissa Bretaña fact checks the historical accuracy of the costumes of the royal family in Netflix's The Crown. She analyzes every aspect of the wardrobes of three royals; Queen.. Credit: GLAMOUR Duration: 21:55 Published 2 days ago Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year



Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago