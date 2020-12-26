Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to 'Kindness of Strangers'

Newsmax Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most cherished Christmas Day duty....
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address 07:19

 The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers”...

