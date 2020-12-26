Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Federal investigators are combing for clues in Nashville’s downtown area after an RV exploded there early Christmas Day. The blast, which police believe was intentional, damaged dozens of buildings and injured three people. Investigators say they discovered what they believe are human remains near the blast site. Mola Lenghi reports.
