Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Federal investigators are combing for clues in Nashville’s downtown area after an RV exploded there early Christmas Day. The blast, which police believe was intentional, damaged dozens of buildings and injured three people. Investigators say they discovered what they believe are human remains near the blast site. Mola Lenghi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site 01:18

 Possible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Investigators comb downtown Nashville for clues in Christmas Day explosion

 Investigators are creating a wide perimeter around downtown Nashville, as they gather forensic evidence for clues about a Christmas morning explosion that..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Investigators search for clues in Nashville explosion

 Investigators are desperately for clues behind a recreational vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville. Also, the U.S. celebrated Christmas in the shadow of the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site [Video]

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published
Possible human remains found in Fiesta Island fire pit [Video]

Possible human remains found in Fiesta Island fire pit

San Diego Police say possible human remains were discovered in a Fiesta Island fire pit early Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:26Published