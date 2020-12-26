Trump shuns stimulus bill as pandemic relief expires for millions of Americans
President Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction protection program are expiring for millions of Americans. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who met with the president on Christmas Day, tweeted that Mr. Trump seems convinced that stimulus payments should be more than tripled to $2,000 per person.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Only woman on U.S. death row gets reprieveJudge's ruling potentially sets up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office.
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett steers the Supreme Court to the right, but not toward President TrumpThe former federal judge and law school professor joined the court amid a pandemic, a hotly contested election and an avalanche of high-profile cases.
USATODAY.com
Business review of 2020: Covid-19 and Trump2020 saw countries grapple with coronavirus, balancing both public health and economic concerns.
BBC News
Judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death rowA federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump..
New Zealand Herald
Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59Published
Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
A Stinging Setback in California Is a Warning for Democrats in 2022Democrats lost four swing House districts in the state, suggesting that their hold on a number of formerly Republican seats is tenuous at best.
NYTimes.com
US election: Georgia races heat up with control of the Senate in the balanceThe Democrats running for Georgia's two US Senate seats each raised more than US$100 million over two months, a massive haul that eclipsed campaign contributions..
New Zealand Herald
Americans still waiting for help as COVID relief bill hangs in balanceCongress' bipartisan coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance as President Trump continues to insist he wants direct stimulus payments increased to $2,000..
CBS News
Election official still 'fearful' despite arrestA Republican election official in Michigan who initially refused to certify presidential election results says she doesn't know a woman charged after allegedly..
USATODAY.com
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Madeira hit by floods and torrential rain on Christmas Day
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:30Published
COVID-19 cases are trending down, but officials fear post-Christmas surgeLos Angeles is being severely impacted from a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases, as Americans across the country gather for Christmas despite health..
CBS News
Investigators comb downtown Nashville for clues in Christmas Day explosionInvestigators are creating a wide perimeter around downtown Nashville, as they gather forensic evidence for clues about a Christmas morning explosion that..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources