“Good reason” to believe vaccines will be effective on new COVID-19 strains: Doctor

The U.S. saw 105,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a sharp decline from the all-time high a week ago. New cases are beginning to trend down overall, but more than 118,000 Americans remain hospitalized and 330,000 have died since the pandemic began. Dr. Uzma Syed, an infectious disease specialist and head of the COVID-19 task force at Good Samaritan Hospital in Long Island, New York, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the state of the pandemic.