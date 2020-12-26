The U.S. saw 105,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a sharp decline from the all-time high a week ago. New cases are beginning to trend down overall, but more than 118,000 Americans remain hospitalized and 330,000 have died since the pandemic began. Dr. Uzma Syed, an infectious disease specialist and head of the COVID-19 task force at Good Samaritan Hospital in Long Island, New York, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the state of the pandemic.Full Article
“Good reason” to believe vaccines will be effective on new COVID-19 strains: Doctor
CBS News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Mutations, Vaccines And The Curve – Analysis
Eurasia Review
A coronavirus mutation recently discovered in the UK has spread to other countries, including confirmed cases this week in the US,..
You might like
More coverage
Dose Of Truth: How Did Vaccines And Rollouts Happen So Fast?
Newsy
Watch VideoThere’s a lot of false information out there about the two leading COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. We wanted to provide..