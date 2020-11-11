Global  
 

Pilot's video appears to capture person flying jet pack near L.A.

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
This is the third alleged jet pack sighting in recent months.
News video: Caught On Video: Flight Academy Spots Possible Person Flying Jet Pack Near Palos Verdes Peninsula

Caught On Video: Flight Academy Spots Possible Person Flying Jet Pack Near Palos Verdes Peninsula 00:32

 Authorities are investigating another jet pack sighting in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. This time, off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

