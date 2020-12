Trump Made Lasting Impact on Federal Courts Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On this, even President Donald Trump's most fevered critics agree: He has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for decades to come. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise



Article II of the US Constitution specifically gives the states the right to administer their own presidential elections. Specifically, it says 'Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published on November 4, 2020