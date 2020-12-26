State of the United States of America

Texas State of the United States of America

Christmas will be quieter in the Texas borderlands, where aunts and uncles, grandparents and adult siblings often live under the same roof. That closeness let..

Some Texas cops are getting sued over a simple traffic stop that turned into 2 completely outrageous arrests in what, on video, appears to be a disgusting abuse..

More than 25,000 small flags cover Shane Reilly's yard, each one representing a Texan who has died from the coronavirus. "Each one of these flags represents a..

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live television in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations..

Exxon Mobil shares are down 40% YTD. Should I invest? Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares have weakened from $70 below $33 since the beginning of January, and the current price stands around $41.60. Goldman Sachs...

Nazi headstones removed from veterans cemetery in Texas The headstones had become a long controversy over whether they were historical artifacts worth preserving or emblems of hate that should be destroyed.

