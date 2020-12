Live Updates: Nashville police, FBI seek motive, a suspect in explosion Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The FBI and Nashville police are on the hunt for a suspect(s) who set off a large explosion Friday on 2nd Street North. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources City officials give updates to the downtown bombing



City and police officials say a total of 3 people were injured and 41 businesses damaged in a downtown explosion. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 37:44 Published 15 hours ago