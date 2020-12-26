Downtown Nashville Explosion an 'Intentional Act,' According to Police
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A massive explosion that police officials described as an "intentional act" caused by a vehicle rocked downtown Nashville on the morning of Christmas. The blast injured numerous people, imploding storefronts and leaving a neighborhood in tatters.
A massive explosion that police officials described as an "intentional act" caused by a vehicle rocked downtown Nashville on the morning of Christmas. The blast injured numerous people, imploding storefronts and leaving a neighborhood in tatters.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources