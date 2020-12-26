Global  
 

Downtown Nashville Explosion an 'Intentional Act,' According to Police

HNGN Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Downtown Nashville Explosion an 'Intentional Act,' According to PoliceA massive explosion that police officials described as an "intentional act" caused by a vehicle rocked downtown Nashville on the morning of Christmas. The blast injured numerous people, imploding storefronts and leaving a neighborhood in tatters.
News video: What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion

What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion 01:19

 A massive explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Here’s what we know.

