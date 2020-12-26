Global  
 

Church video shows massive Nashville explosion; possible human tissue found

Christian Post Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A church’s surveillance camera captured the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, which injured at least three people. Police, who are calling it an intentional act, found possible human remains near the blast site.
 A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people. Gavino Garay reports.

