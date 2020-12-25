Global  
 

Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Nashville police have said they believe the bombing to be an "intentional act."
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing'

Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing' 02:18

 Expert tells NewsChannel 5: "“if you’re going to do an attack and not take credit for it, the person you’re going to attack knows why you’re doing it.”

12/26: CBS This Morning Saturday

 Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say; The Dish: Cajun specialties from Chef Melissa Martin
CBS News

Nashville explosion: Businesses and celebrities pledge $315,000 reward

 Three people were injured when a camper van exploded in the city centre early on Christmas Day
BBC News

'Attack intended to create chaos, fear': Nashville investigates 'intentional' Christmas Day explosion that rocked the city

 One day after an explosion ripped through downtown Nashville, investigators probed the circumstances leading up to the Christmas morning incident.
USATODAY.com

