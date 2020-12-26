The global coronavirus pandemic likely delivered Joe Biden to the Whit House, but, coincidentally, it might ultimately cost House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., her position of power.Full Article
COVID Might Cost Nancy Pelosi the House Speakership
Newsmax 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19
Reuters - Politics
U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died on Tuesday of COVID-19, his campaign said. Emer McCarthy reports.
You might like
More coverage
Pelosi Reacts To Trump Signing COVID Relief Package
CBS 13 Sacramento
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill just a "down payment."