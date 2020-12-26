Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Authorities: Rapper Splash Zanotti, 2 Others, Terrorized Couple During Miramar Home Invasion

cbs4.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Two Florida men, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti, appeared in federal court Christmas Day in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A woman found a doll head hiding in the walls of her new home [Video]

A woman found a doll head hiding in the walls of her new home

A couple is currently going viral on Twitter for allegedly finding a tiny face hiding in their basement wall.The mystifying story comes courtesy of user @missjellinsky.in a tweet that now has more than..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:53Published