Authorities: Rapper Splash Zanotti, 2 Others, Terrorized Couple During Miramar Home Invasion
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Two Florida men, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti, appeared in federal court Christmas Day in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.
